Edmonds announces new ‘Fix It’ mobile app to report issues

The City of Edmonds is launching Fix It Edmonds. It’s a mobile phone engagement application that enables residents to connect with the city using their smartphone to report issues they may encounter.
“Fix It Edmonds gives residents a convenient and direct way to communicate issues they see in our community — in real time — while they are out and about,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “Our crews work hard to keep Edmonds safe and beautiful. This app will provide our staff with helpful information, like photos and locations, enhancing the City’s ability to fix these problems.”
Residents can submit reports on a variety of common issues, like potholes, overgrown vegetation, parks maintenance situations, graffiti and more. This platform also simplifies the service request process for city staff, allowing them to easily track the issue and communicate a project’s status with residents.
The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. From your phone, visit bit.ly/FixItEdmonds to download the app. For laptop and desktop users, an online submission form for Fix It Edmonds is also available on the city website.
You can see the promotional video that explains how the app works on YouTube here.
Happy to see this and a good step forward for more engagement. Many people don’t even know where to start to report issues with the city. I’ve submitted two trail maintenance requests on the Interurban and the process was very easy and glitch free. We’ll see what the response is practically speaking. Hopefully this doesn’t go the way of Seattlites’ experiences of a black hole where nothing is really done other than end up in a report for administrators.
I by phone the other day reported a problem it wasn’t much hassle. But now with the app I can roam the city looking for problems that exist. Me there are already several avenues to report problems. I really don’t know if this new app will do anything but cost taxpayers more and likely result in so many problems being reported that the city won’t know what they are doing. I got one the new pedestrian crossing that has never had anyone hit at has caused many traffic accidents to the point there are numerous chips out of the concrete causing serious damage to vehicles the city has painted it and installed reflectors on the pushout but the problem the city created continues to cause problems years later. They know it is a problem but have chosen not to address it maybe when someone gets hurt and it is not just property damage they will do something. Note king county just paid 10 million for someone who didn’t see a bollard on a bike path. Do you need pictures city of Edmonds.
