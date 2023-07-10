Edmonds care facility sued for negligent death

The family of Lulua Pearl Ingram has filed suit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Aldercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center located at 21400 72nd Ave. W. in Edmonds. The suit alleges that the death of the 76-year-old woman was the direct result of negligence by the facility and staff, specifically naming its then-medical director Dr. Bhupinder Walia, MD.

According to papers filed with the court, Ingram died on Aug. 15, 2020, from acute sepsis brought on by a “pattern of neglect that constitutes abuse of a vulnerable adult under RCW 74.34” in the treatment a urinary tract infection [UTI]. The plaintiffs claim that the treatment she received was “below the standard of care,” and resulted in “the painful death of a vulnerable adult.” They further allege that Aldercrest employees “failed to meet the basic standards of assessment and serially withheld antibiotics that would have saved Lulua Pearl Ingram’s life.”

The neglect detailed in the suit alleges “failure to perform a proper examination, failure to follow procedures and protocols specifically mandated for prevention of infection and skin breakdown, failure to timely discover the patient’s condition.” The suit also notes that a written facility policy focused on UTI’s titled “Bowel and Bladder” does not include monitoring, evaluating or reporting vital information, revealing a “pattern of corporate negligence and neglect.”

They further allege that as a result of Aldercrest’s acts and omissions Ingram “experienced physical and mental pain, anxiety, distress, shock, humiliation, agony and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, severe pain and suffering that resulted in death.”

The plaintiffs are seeking to recover damages for expenses (e.g., funeral, medical, etc.), and compensatory damages for loss of her love, affection and companionship. They have also made a good-faith request for mediation and will delay court action while pursuing this avenue.

Aldercrest Health and Rehabilitation Center has recently rebranded as Edmonds Care, and is part of the Gig-Harbor based Caldera Care network of nursing care facilities.

Officials at Caldera Care weren’t available for comment.

— By Larry Vogel