Edmonds church hosting indoor/outdoor garage sale Aug. 5

Discover great finds at Holy Trinity Edmonds’ huge church-wide garage sale on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 657 Daley St., Edmonds.

Convenient parking is located just across from the northeast corner of the new Civic Center Playfield. (Sorry, no early birds admitted.)

Browse through consignment-quality furniture, home decor and artwork, kitchenware and household goods, collectibles, linens, clothing, jewelry, books, sports gear, pet items, tools, toys and more. All proceeds and donations (cash or Venmo) will be used to support villagers in Pyay, Myanmar (formerly Burma).