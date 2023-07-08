Edmonds City Council candidate Chris Eck hosting campaign kickoff July 10

Edmonds City Council Position 1 candidate Chris Eck will be hosting her campaign kickoff event Monday, July 10, at Edmonds’ Salish Sea Boathouse in Edmonds.

Eck is seeking the Position 1 seat now held by Dave Teitzel, who was appointed to fill the remainder of late Councilmember Kristiana Johnson’s term. Teitzel is not running for election. Former Edmonds Planning Board Chair Roger Pence is also running for the position.

“I’m excited to kick off my campaign in Edmonds among friends, family, colleagues and community members,” said Eck. “My kickoff event is open to the public because I want everyone to feel welcome and to know that the foundation of my campaign is based in community and collaboration.”

Speakers will include 21st District State Representative and County Councilmember Strom Peterson and Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine, both of whom have endorsed Eck.

RSVP for the July 10 event by emailing chris@electchriseck.com