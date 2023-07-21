Edmonds council president causes a kerfuffle with decision to eliminate council email address

Updated with additional councilmember comments.

For years, constituents wanting to express their concerns to all members of the Edmonds City Council had an easy way to do so: using the council@edmondswa.gov email address.

This week, however, reports began coming in that the catch-all address for reaching councilmembers was disabled. Instead, those emailing the council received an auto-reply notifying them of the following:

“Starting July 15th, emails sent to council@edmondswa.gov will no longer be forwarded to all Councilmembers.

Please route your message to the specific councilmembers or staff department related to your particular area of interest.”

As part of the auto-reply message, people were provided with individual emails of each councilmember as well as their committee assignments, plus ways to contact city staff and the mayor’s office for specific concerns. In addition, the auto-reply suggested that constituents use the online form on the council webpage for submitting public comments — noting that online form “is copied to all councilmembers nad published in the next regular council meeting agenda packet.”

Edmonds City Council President Neil Tibbott said Thursday it was his idea to eliminate the catch-all email address for councilmembers, for a few reasons.

For starters, he said, people were using that email address “for all kinds of purposes,” many of which the council can’t address and have no control over. He pointed to the city’s new “Fix It” mobile phone app as a good way to notify staff of issues that need to be taken care of, from overgrown vegetation to potholes.

In addition, Tibbott said, the volume of email council receives “has probably doubled” since he first served on the council from 2015-2019. (Tibbott was elected to the council in 2021 after stepping down from his council seat to run for mayor in 2019.) On one recent topic related to an upcoming council agenda item, the council received over 70 emails, Tibbott said.

“The council is not really set up to handle that volume of information,” he added. Using the web-based form “helps communication get to the right place,” he added.

“It’s not like we don’t care and we’re not interested,” Tibbott said. It’s simply more transparent, he said, to have constitutents use the web-based public comment form, so those comments will become part of the public record.

“I realize and recognize that change is sometimes difficult to wrap our minds around,” he said.

Tibbott also noted that “not all councilmembers wanted to try this experiment of using the other methods for reaching the council. It was my decision. My hope is that we continue to improve ways for citizens to let us know what’s on their minds and to resolve issues or get answers to their questions.”

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis said via email Thursday she has challenged Tibbott “on his authority to initiate a complete change in how Council is contacted. A CP (Council President) should represent all councilmembers and changes to how we are contacted should be vetted by the public and Council,” Buckshnis wrote.

“The lack of transparency causes distrust among citizens and to be notified in an email that the current method of contacting us has changed and they must use a form structure is confusing at best,” she wrote. “There was nothing wrong with the current method of contacting Council and just because the CP didn’t like it — does not give him the authority to change. It’s ineffective and inefficient and I’ve yet to have the pros and cons outlined to me nor was asked my opinion.”

Councilmember Susan Paine said in an email that change in the email process “makes it much tougher for people to be able to reach Council as a whole, which I do not support. One of my biggest concerns is that with this being implemented, there was no outreach to the community about how they would like this change. My hope is that we can continue to keep this communication path remaining the same as it has been for so may years.”

From Councilmember Jenna Nand: “I am concerned that this will make it more difficult for community members to reach us. I don’t think that the volume of email that council was receiving was prohibitive enough to justify this change. I appreciated being able to see responses to citizen emails from other council members who shared the “ council@edmondswa.gov ” email with me. I feel that we are now more siloed because of this email change.

“Just as when the mayor attempted to regulate communications between council and city staff by forcing us to use a form to contact city staff rather than emailing staff directly, I think that this innovation was not asked for and is more ‘cure’ than the problem,” Nand said.

Councilmember Dave Teitzel added: “Bottom line: I’d like it to be convenient for citizens to contact their Councilmembers with concerns or comments. I don’t have a strong opinion about the method.”

— By Teresa Wippel