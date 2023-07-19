Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club elects new officers

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club has elected new officers for 2023-24 for the club year, which began July 1, 2023:
President: James Buchmiller
President-Elect: Valerie Claypool
Vice President: George Smith
Treasurer: Brenda Brown
Secretary: Sujit Banerji
Sgt.-at-Arms: Darryl Ulskey
Immediate Past President: Daniel Kentner
The club meets bimonthly on the first and third Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. On July 25, the club is holding a retreat to plan activities for the year. Currently, the club organizes two major events in Edmonds – the Easter Egg Hunt in March and the Edmonds Jazz Connection in May. The club gives funds to student scholarships and several local charities.
Rotary International is one of the largest service organizations in the world. Its mission is “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through [the] fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
More information is available at www.daybreakersrotary.com.
