Edmonds Historical Museum to celebrate 50th birthday Aug. 6

The Edmonds Historical Museum turns 50 this year, and the museum wants to celebrate its golden birthday with the community Sunday, Aug. 6 from 2-6 p.m.

There will be food and music, a historic fire truck, games throughout history, and bringing the past to life with living history. Come meet some famous figures from the past while you learn about local history and celebrate 50 years of service with the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society.

You can also join the museum in partnership with the City of Edmonds for the first community fair at Edmonds-Woodway High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6. The fair is an event connecting residents to city and county services, nonprofits and local businesses. Attendees will enjoy food, music, play areas for children, and opportunities to learn about — and actively participate in — the history of Edmonds.

The Edmonds Historical Museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N. and Edmonds-Woodway High School is at 7600 212th St. S.W.