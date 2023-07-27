Edmonds in Bloom Garden Celebration Aug. 2 to feature Dr. Ross Bayton

Edmonds in Bloom will host a Garden Celebration event on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program honors and thanks volunteers and celebrates floral activities that beautify the community.

The featured speaker will be Dr. Ross Bayton, a London-born botanist, gardener and author. Formerly the Gardening editor of BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine, he is now Director of Heronswood Garden. He will talk about “Heronswood after 10 years of Tribal Ownership: Connecting People, Plants & Place.”

The Garden Delights raffle drawing will take place at the event. The raffle includes an array of garden-themed prizes, including a Victoria overnight plus tickets to Butchart Gardens, garden gear and décor, and Edmonds entertainment and dining. Raffle proceeds provide funds to support Edmonds in Bloom projects that beautify our community. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.