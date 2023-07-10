Reminder: Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour July 16; garden recognition event Aug. 2

The annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early bird tickets are $20; day of tour tickets are $25 (if available). The number of tickets sold this year will be limited, so buy your tickets early.

Tickets are on sale in downtown Edmonds at ACE Hardware and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline. Will-call tickets are available online at edmondsinbloom.org. Get your Edmonds in Bloom merchandise at edmonds.love/collections/edmonds-in-bloom-collection

The Edmonds in Bloom raffle is back, and tickets are now on sale. Check out all the raffle packages available and how to purchase tickets to win at edmondsinbloom.org/edmonds-raffle

Also save the date for Edmonds in Bloom’s annual Garden Celebration event on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program honors and thanks volunteers and celebrates floral activities that beautify the community. The featured speaker will be Dr. Ross Bayton, a London-born botanist, gardener and author. He is now director of Heronswood Garden in Kingston.

In June, volunteers canvassed Edmonds neighborhoods and the downtown business district, “planting” Edmonds in Bloom flags in front-yard gardens and storefronts containers. It’s the club’s way of saying “thank you” to local gardeners for helping to make Edmonds beautiful.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community. It does this by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Proceeds from the garden tour and raffle help support a variety of projects and activities in the community. Visit edmondsinbloom.org for more information.