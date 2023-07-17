Edmonds in Bloom tour draws hundreds to experience the floral beauty of Edmonds

Visitors gather at the Dake garden.

It was another sell-out year for the popular Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour, as the owners of some of Edmonds’ most beautiful home gardens opened their grounds to hundreds of ticket holders for a “behind the scenes” look. The garden hosts were on hand the entire time to answer questions and provide tips on how their designs came together, and each garden featured live musicians and artists creating plein air works inspired by the garden.

This was the 27th year of the event, which draws visitors to Edmonds from throughout the region.

Visitors were eager to capture the floral beauty in photos.
Musicians provide a command performance of Pachelbel’s Canon in D at the Varnau garden.
The patio chessboard provides a whimsical touch at the Barry Tharpe garden.
It was peak blooming season for many plants, and the floral show was diverse and sometimes breathtaking.

“This year we featured 12 gardens,” explained Edmonds in Bloom president Carol Murray. “In past years we were careful to limit the number of gardens to help control visitors’ travel time moving from one to another, but this year we had an amazing opportunity that allowed us to give our visitors more bang for the buck!”

That opportunity came from a group of seven neighbors, all avid gardeners, whose homes are clustered in the same cul-de-sac. They all pitched in, helped each other, and by garden tour day their little corner of Edmonds was ready to welcome visitors.

Andy Echelshall was the featured plein air artist at the Varnau garden.
A view from the 8th Avenue cul-de-sac group of seven gardens.
Orchestral students from Edmonds-Woodway High School took over for the afternoon performance at the 8th Avenue cul-de-sac.

“Another innovation this year came with the opportunity to include student musicians as part of the event,” explained Murray. “The idea came from some club members who approached Edmonds-Woodway High School to see if this could be made to happen — and happily it did!”

This year the students played at two locations – the cul-de-sac being one – beginning their performance after the regular musicians completed their shift and extending the musical entertainment into the late afternoon.

Funds raised from the annual garden tour support the work of the Edmonds in Bloom club, which includes scholarships, school gardens, and numerous beautification projects around town.

Pollinators kept on the job despite the garden visitors.
Plein air art in the making at the Dake garden.
Visitors enjoy the Tharpe garden.
There was much to explore for the younger set.
Garden host David Varnau welcomes guests to his garden.
It’s not just the flowers – this exfoliating bark provides texture and interest.
At the Tharpe garden.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

