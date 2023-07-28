Edmonds jeweler named judge in gem trade association contest

Brent Malgarin, owner of Elegant Gems, Ltd., in Edmonds, has been named a judge in the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) 2023 Spectrum & Cutting Edge Awards.

Five judges were selected for the panel, which comprises experts from different disciplines within the jewelry industry. Judges are tasked with assessing hundreds of entries based on the criteria of beauty and wearability, innovative design, effective use of materials, quality of gemstones, quality of workmanship, consumer appeal, and potential to generate positive publicity for natural colored gemstones and cultured Pearls. Each piece is examined by hand with an eye for craftsmanship and quality of the materials used.

“AGTA is thrilled to have such a prestigious group of judges choose competition winners this year,” said John W. Ford Sr., CEO of AGTA.

Malgarin’s passion for gemstones started in childhood, collecting and tumbling rocks found near a family cabin. He secured his graduate gemologist degree at the Gemological Institute of America, and then returned to Seattle to work in retail and in wholesale.