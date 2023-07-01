Edmonds Kind of 4th of July Parade: What you need to know

Here’s what you need to know about the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July festivities planned for downtown Edmonds:

1. Please do not place chairs on the parade route until after 6 p.m. Monday, July 3.

Chairs and other items placed in the right-of-way along the parade route before 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 will be removed by the public works department. They may be retrieved during regular business hours at the Public Works Building at 7110 – 210th St. S.W. 425-771-0235.

2. Road closures begin at 6 a.m. on July 4; plan accordingly for driving and parking.

3. ADA parking: Several parking spots are reserved for ADA use in the Edmonds Library west parking lot during the parade.

4. Baby Brackett 1k and Beat Brackett 5k will begin at 8 a.m. in City Park and run through Woodway. Registration is closed and there is no in-person registration option on race day.

5. Food trucks will be set up at 5th Avenue North and will be operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kool Kidz Ice Cream • Ice cream bars & popsicles

Big Dog’s • Hot dogs, chips & beverages

Goodbelly • Malasada (Hawaiian style) filled doughnuts

Pacific Northwest Catering • Breakfast burritos and other breakfast favorites

Smash Box • Assorted grazing boxes

Additionally, the following restaurants and cafes on or near the parade route have confirmed they will be open for service; please call or check their websites for exact hours.

*Chamber member. Please thank them, as their membership supports the free community events produced by the Edmonds Chamber!

Open: Rusty Pelican*, Thai Cottage*, Mar•ket*, Vinbero*, Red Twig*, Salish Sea Brewing Co.*, Las Brisas*, Edmonds Bakery*, Walnut St. Coffee*, Claire’s*, Leftcraft, Starbucks, Oasis Tea Zone, Canarino Gelato, Pancake Haus, Furi Chinese, Cafe Louvre, Open later in the day: Salt & Iron*, SanKai*, Taki Tiki*, Fire & The Feast*, Kelnero*, Churchkey



6. The Edmonds Food Bank will be running a PB&J donation drive during the parade. Any attendees who are able, please bring peanut butter and jelly or other non-perishable food donations to the parade. Then, watch for the Food Bank shopping cart brigade in the parade, and carefully place (do not throw!) donations into one of their carts.

7. There will be no fireworks show in Edmonds this year. The City of Mountlake Terrace hosts a celebration and fireworks display at Lake Ballinger Park on July 3.

8. For lost and found, the chamber office at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds 425-670-1496

9. For maps, schedules, full food truck list, bathroom locations, road closures, visit www.EdmondsFourth.com or call the Log Cabin Visitors Center at 425-776-6711. The visitors center is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

10. The Edmonds Police Department’s drone vehicle will lead the parade and then put on a demosntration at Civic Center Playfield between the skatepark and the playground. Drone pilots will be on hand to answer questions and give a flight demonstration.

Joe Mclalwain, executive director of the Edmonds Center for the Arts, will be the 2023 grand marshal of the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade. (Read more here.)