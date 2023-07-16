Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteers hold work party; next session July 22

On Saturday, a group of Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteers kicked off this year’s first volunteer work party in the Edmonds Marsh. The volunteers, under the guidance of Joe Scordino, are working to restore stream flow from Shellabarger Creek through the Edmonds Marsh.
Sixteen volunteers (including four high school students) participated at this session. These work parties will continue to meet on various dates until Sept. 15.
According to organizers, this work is an important element in regional efforts to restore salmon habitat and improve the watershed.
The next event is planned for Saturday, July 22. Community members interested in volunteering should contact Scordino at joe.scordino@yahoo.com for details and to register as a volunteer.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.