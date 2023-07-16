Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteers hold work party; next session July 22

On Saturday, a group of Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteers kicked off this year’s first volunteer work party in the Edmonds Marsh. The volunteers, under the guidance of Joe Scordino, are working to restore stream flow from Shellabarger Creek through the Edmonds Marsh.

Sixteen volunteers (including four high school students) participated at this session. These work parties will continue to meet on various dates until Sept. 15.

According to organizers, this work is an important element in regional efforts to restore salmon habitat and improve the watershed.

The next event is planned for Saturday, July 22. Community members interested in volunteering should contact Scordino at joe.scordino@yahoo.com for details and to register as a volunteer.