Edmonds PD to host Coffee with a Cop event July 13

The Edmonds Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.
Police participants will include duty patrol and office staff, depending on availability. The public is invited to attend, meet police staff and ask questions.
