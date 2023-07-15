Reminder: Edmonds Pentanque Club invites all to Bastille Day tournament July 16

The Edmonds Pentaque Club is sponsoring a 2023 Bastille Day Tournament on Sunday, July 16 that open to all — petanque club members, friends and visitors.

This year’s tournament will initiate tournament play at the new Edmonds Civic Center Playfield Petanque Grove. Bastille Day offers the perfect opportunity for newcomers and veterans to enjoy a fun day of petanque. Under the “panache” format, players will play four games during the day, each with a different partner. Everyone will get a chance to meet as many people as possible.

The location is the Edmonds Civic Center Playfield. 6th and Bell, downtown Edmonds. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., and tournament play runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $40, which includes morning coffee, donuts and a sack lunch, with live French cafe music. There will be prizes for the top three finishers, and a raffle and an auction for prizes from local merchants.