Edmonds police announce death of K9 Hobbs

The Edmonds Police Department announced “with great sadness” Monday the passing of retired police dog Hobbs on July 29. K9 Hobbs officially retired in January of this year. Since then, he had lived with Edmonds Police Sgt. Jason Robinson and his family.

According to police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, Hobbs last week “endured a medical event, the latest in a series for the 12-year-old German Shepherd. Sgt. Robinson transported K9 Hobbs to veterinary care and was with him when he passed away.”

Hobbs came to the Edmonds Police Department in September 2013 from Germany. He retired as a 10-year veteran of the department after helping locate nearly 300 suspects or items of evidence in his career. “Sgt. Robinson and Hobbs were a valuable asset to Edmonds and Snohomish County public safety,” McClure said.