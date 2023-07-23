Edmonds Police Blotter: July 12-18, 2023

July 12
22600 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Thurston County Sheriff’s Office with arresting an adult male.
7300 block 213th Place West: An employee’s health care insurance information was compromised and used illegally.
8700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A telephone pole was damaged by an unknown subject at an unknown time.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A collision was reported that involved a pedestrian and a city vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was cited and released after stealing from a department store.
21800 block 86th Place West: Police responded to an argument between a husband and wife about marital issues.
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.
100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle was broken into and personal items stolen.
100 block Main Street: A vehicle was broken into while the registered owner was working.
800 block Caspers Street: A vehicle was broken into and a window smashed.
July 13
100 block Railroad Avenue: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
7900 block 212th Street Southwest: Graffiti tags were applied by multiple subjects, caught on camera.
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located moving in traffic; a traffic stop was not attempted.
23800 block Highway 99: A suspicious vehicle was located in a motel parking lot
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and outstanding warrants.
23500 block Highway 99: A man was detained and released for suspicion of DUI.
July 14
22500 block Highway 99: Two men set off theft sensors when leaving Rite Aid. They made no purchases.
200 block Railroad Avenue: A woman stole two straws from a business and was trespassed from the location.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business.
7900 block 228th Street Southwest: Two men broke into an occupied residence and were confronted by the homeowner. The men fled in a vehicle that was possibly being driven by a third subject.
22500 block Highway 99: A dog was left in a vehicle for an extended period of time.
24100 block Highway 99: Multiple people were trespassed from a department store during a retail theft emphasis operation.
24100 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was trespassed from a store after being caught shoplifting. The product was recovered and the juvenile was released from custody.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting after cutting security tags off merchandise.
24111 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.
July 15
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police received a report of an ex-girlfriend locking out her ex-boyfriend. When police arrived, the parties had already separated.
7000 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A homeowner reported juveniles vandalizing mailboxes on the street.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: Officers heard a disturbance in a city park. One subject was detained and another subject was contacted. Both were released.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a business. He was not located.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Bank cards were stolen from a vehicle parked at a park.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man who was medically detained by the hospital attempted to flee from security. He was caught, detained and returned to his now-secure room.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: The front door of a residence was damaged.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile female trespassed from WinCo after shoplifting.
900 block 5th Avenue South: A collision investigation led to a male being arrested for DUI.
July 16
100 block West Main Street: Police responded to a report of verbal domestic issues involving child custody and personal belongings.
22700 block Highway 99: A license plate stolen in Seattle was located attached to an unsuspecting motorist’s vehicle.
July 17
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported a missing watch.
600 block Main Street: An unknown suspect stole a gas container from a residence.
100 block 3rd Avenue North: A burglary was reported at a condo complex.
8600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject who was previously trespassed from a location was arrested and booked into jail.
24100 block Highway 99: Retail store reported theft with suspects leaving in a vehicle.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man attempted to get into multiple vehicles in a parking lot.
July 18
23600 block Highway 99: Fraud over the phone resulted in $500 lost.
5th Avenue North/Main Street: A report of an assault was taken by Mukilteo Police Department. It will be investigated in Edmonds where the assault was reported to have occured.
9th Avenue South/220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
