Edmonds Police Blotter: July 5-12, 2023

July 5
22200 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in a physical and verbal argument. Police found probable cause to arrest the boyfriend for a court-order violation.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and a misdemeanor warrant.
800 block Sprague Street: A man attempted to purchase a vehicle from a website and wire transferred funds to the seller. The vehicle was scheduled to be delivered and never showed up.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman got into a civil dispute with her landlord over rent payment.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was burglarized.
23600 block Highway 99: A transient male was trespassed from a business center.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located at an apartment complex. No suspect was located and the vehicle was returned to its registered owner.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman drove away from police; no pursuit.
21000 block Shell Valley Way: A man was scammed by a fake girlfriend to invest in crypto.
8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police stopped a car for failing to yield in a traffic circle. The cause of the traffic violation was an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman shoplifted from a store and fled the scene.
July 6
400 block Admiral Way: A man was trespassed.
7900 block 188th Street Southwest: A woman trespassed on a neighbor’s property.
22500 block Highway 99: A man who stole alcohol from a business was arrested and booked into jail.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a possible robbery with a weapon. No victims of a crime were located.
July 7
100 block 5th Avenue South: An e-bike was stolen from a bar.
22000 block 86th Place West: A woman assaulted her mother and sister during an argument over a cell phone and missing curfew.
22400 block 100th Avenue West: A citizen reported seeing two empty cash registers on the side of the road. The responding officer entered them into evidence.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A food truck was broken into with miscellaneous items stolen.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A citizen turned in a found Apple iPhone. The owner was not identified.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A woman was trespassed from three businesses in the same business complex.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A man caused a disturbance with a juvenile male.
23200 block Highway 99: A couple argued.
21900 block Highway 99: A man passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a restaurant.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for attempted shoplifting and property destruction.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from a department store.
23500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a report of a male punching his friend.
July 8
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a business.
18200 block Homeview Drive: Citizens reported multiple stop signs were damaged in a residential neighborhood.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was found with drug parphernalia in the parking lot of a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for hit and run.
1000 block Main Street: Police respond to a report of smoke coming from a portable toilet. Police investigated and saw damage from a firework.
Bell Street/5th Avenue North: Police responding to a report of a traffic hazard led to the arrest of a woman for failure to yield, obstructing and DUI.
800 block Caspers Street: A dumpster fire was started by fireworks involving juveniles.
July 9
24300 block 90th Avenue West: Police arrest a woman for attacking her husband.
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A man camping out of his vehicle was contacted on the side of the roadway.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage locker was burglarized at a business.
200 block Admiral Way: Police receive a report of an elderly male acting suspicious but he was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man walked out of a retail store with stolen merchandise.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a business.
July 10
23000 block Lakeview Drive: Edmonds PD assists Mountlake Terrace PD with language interpreting during a DUI investigation.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A park bathroom was vandalized.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A chain-link fence surrounding a park pool was damaged.
900 block Dayton Street: Debit card information was obtained by an unknown person and used for fraudulent transactions.
200 block 5th Avenue South: An unauthorized withdrawal of $8,000 from a personal bank account was reported to police.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was recovered and removed from stolen status.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: An abandoned vehicle called in by a citizen led to a stolen vehicle recovery.
8200 block Talbot Road: An ongoing issue with suspicious behavior was reported.
18900 block Olympic View Drive: A juvenile male was charged with reckless driving.
800 block Cary Road: An unknown person pruned a bush.
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault and interfering with reporting.
July 11
23800 block Highway 99: A man assaulted store employees.
23700 block Highway 99: A business window was broken by a brick.
23800 block Highway 99: A burglary of a business storage area was reported.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A disturbance was reported at a fast food store.
4th Avenue South/Howell Way: Police responded to a report of a disturbance between a man living out of his vehicle and a resident who was unhappy with him.
July 12
24100 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a store.
100 block Main Street: A vehicle was broken into while its registered owner was working.
