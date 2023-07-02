Edmonds Police Blotter: June 20-27, 2023

June 20

21100 block 77th Place West: A small business owner reported a fraudulent loan was taken out in his name.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided an assist to Lynnwood Police Department with a narcotics sniff of a vehicle.

June 21

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man alleged someone assaulted him and damaged his vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: An employee at a business found multiple wallets and ID cards.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was recognized by a manager as a prior theft suspect. A trespass notice was given.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A vehicle parked on a side street and a storefront awning were struck by a delivery truck maneuvering in the road.

23900 block Highway 99: Property abandoned at a motel was turned over to police by management.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: Police responded to a physical fight bewteen family members. An individual was booked into Snohomish County Jail for assault.

21600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for displaying a firearm on public transit.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A report of a disturbance at an apartment complex led to a man being arrested on outstanding warrants.

June 22

800 block Maple Street: A missing person out of Lynnwood was recovered and transported back to an adult family home.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into jail after shoplifting from a business.

21600 block 97th Avenue West: A woman who lives in Snoqualmie reported receiving harassing phone calls from an Edmonds man. The subject has been warned to stop calling, and no charges are pending.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen overnight from an apartment complex.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A medical office recieved a four-day-old voice message about a bomb in the building. The investigation showed nothing to add validity to the threat.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A man reported that an unknown suspect attempted to force open storage units at his apartment building.

24300 block Highway 99: A man arrested for malicious mischief was found to be in possession of stolen property. He was booked into jail on both charges.

300 block Admiral Way: A woman found items stolen from her vandalized docked boat.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman who was reportedly previously given a formal trespass warning was contacted at a business. After discovering that she had not been previously given a formal trespass warning, she was issued one and left the store.

10100 block Edmonds Way: One vehicle fled the scene after a verbal altercation following a collision. The fleeing driver later identified himself to law enforcement.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of males arguing in a house but an investigation determined no crime.

23500 block Highway 99: Stolen property located by a victim was recovered by Edmonds police officers.

8600 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

June 23

4900 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple domestic violence crimes.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A vehicle was stolen sometime in the evening.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: Police received a report of a woman knocking on the door of a residence. The owners were out of town and thought the behavior was suspicious. Ring video was obtained.

June 24

233rd Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with a drug recognition expert evaluation.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.

1100 block 6th Avenue South: A mother and son were engaged in a verbal argument; no assault or arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: Recovery of a stolen vehicle led to a female being arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

22500 block Highway 99: Two men stole alcohol and fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

22000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman in a stolen vehicle drove recklessly.

June 25

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass.

23700 block Highway 99: A suspicious vehicle led to an unreported vehicle theft investigation.

23000 block Highway 99: A subject stole a vehicle from a car dealership.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was transported to the hospital after a negative reaction to ingesting narcotics.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole several cases of beer and fled on a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was not located.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store.

June 26

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: A condominium owners association president reported graffiti in the garage.

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle led to a stolen vehicle being recovered.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A business was broken into over the weekend.

23600 block Edmonds Way: Several vehicles were prowled over the weekend with no suspect information.

600 block 6th Avenue North: A welfare check was done on a subject who had made concerning statements to a friend.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a found wallet to police.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A female driver rear-ended another vehicle in a parking lot and took off.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reported a possible assault with a firearm.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: Police responded to an argument over the quality of pet care.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: Juveniles entered a building under construction, setting off an alarm.

8500 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between two romantic partners was reported.

June 27

19700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a first-degree driving while license suspended warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree theft.

8000 block 184th Street Southwest: Multiple street signs were intentionally and maliciously damaged overnight by unknown suspects. Public works was notified to repair or replace them.

1100 block C Avenue: Unauthorized transactions were reported on victim’s checking and savings accounts for a total loss of over $9,000.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A bike was stolen while a family was in the process of moving.

300 block 6th Avenue North: Graffiti appeared in a park overnight.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported at a specialty store.

18000 block 69th Place West: Graffiti was spray painted on a fence.

7400 block 181st Place Southwest: An Edmonds resident reported a civil disagreement between them and the State of New York regarding camera tickets associated with a license plate on a vehicle they sold nine years prior.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for two warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for being a federal fugitive.