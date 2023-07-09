Edmonds Police Blotter: June 27-July 4

June 27

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree domestic violence assault.

22000 block 100th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

June 28

6800 block North Meadowdale Road: A man had charges referred to the prosecutor for hit-and-run unattended and reckless driving.

22300 block Highway 99: A driver fled from a collision scene without exchanging information with the other driver.

220th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A rear license plate matching a previously stolen front license plate was recovered from an owner of a vehicle.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman’s vehicle was prowled and personal documents were taken. Surveillance video of the incident was obtained and efforts continued to identify the suspect.

22100 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot. An unreported stolen license plate that did not belong to the vehicle was also recovered.

8500 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man and woman got into a domestic dispute. The man left without further incident.

June 29

700 block Main Street: Suspected arson occurred near a construction site.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police contacted a man and a woman over a verbal domestic dispute.

23700 block 80th Lane West: A man damaged a fence and unlawfully entered a residential property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted from a business was located and arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole medicine and supplies.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between adult roommates.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A welfare check investigation on a man passed out in a car resulted in illicit drugs being found. He was given a deferral warning for drug possession.

600 block Admiral Way: A verbal argument was reported between a dating couple.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman intentionally distracted a store clerk during a money order transaction and subsequently stole $1,400.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: An at-risk juvenile female was reported as a runaway.

June 30

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Two males went through the downtown area throwing objects.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A suspect broke into an assisted living facility and stole property.

9700 block 231st Place Southwest: A woman argued with her mother over her living situation.

7300 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after officers were dispatched to an assault with a weapon call. No injuries were sustained by anyone involved.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A social worker reported one of her clients was sexually assaulted.

21900 block Highway 99: Police sought a juvenile female for third-degree theft and identity theft.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A daughter committed burglary at her mother’s house.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.

24100 block Highway 99: An investigation into a shoplifting theft led to a vehicle fleeing from officers. The vehicle was located and the female driver rammed a patrol car and fled on foot. She was apprehended in a backyard.

July 1

18200 block 88th Avenue West: A citation was issued for dogs running at large after a previous warning.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: Deceased animals were found on the beach; not suspicious at this time.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a business.

18000 block 73rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating conditions of a protection order.

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was located at a motel and the subjects associated with it were arrested and booked.

24100 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a store.

July 2

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman were contacted following a verbal domestic altercation.

400 block Walnut Street: A cell phone was stolen at a business.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A handgun was stolen overnight from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a shopping center.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for warrants but released due to medical reasons.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

July 3

200 block 5th Avenue South: A subject was trespassed.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for stealing from a business.

July 4

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for possession of stolen vehicle.

9500 block 234th Street Southwest: A man’s phone was stolen out of his pocket by a stranger.

5th Avenue North and Main Street: A credit card was found.