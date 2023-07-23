Edmonds police collect 75 firearms in Saturday gift card exchange

A total of 75 firearms — 44 rifles or shotguns and 31 handguns — were collected during the Edmonds Police Department’s first Gift Cards for Guns event Saturday.

Among them was a handgun reported stolen in 1990, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

Participants could receive a maximum of $200 in Amazon.com gift cards but could turn in as many weapons as they wished, he said.

The event began at 9 a.m .at the City of Edmonds Public Works property. By 11:15 a.m., officers had dispersed $4,500 in gift cards to Edmonds and Snohomish County residents. The department purchased the gift cards that were distributed, he added.

McClure noted that Edmonds police frequently have members of the public call or come to the department wanting to turn in unwanted firearms. Often these weapons are inherited through family, or various changes in life circumstances, and the owner no longer wants the gun in their home. Police also investigate multiple thefts of firearms from vehicles and residences, he added.

The goal of this event was to provide a safe, convenient resource for residents to turn in unwanted weapons, so that they are not stolen and used to victimize others, found by a child and tragically discharged, used by a person in crisis, or left unattended and unsecured, McClure said.

All weapons collected in this event were checked in state and national databases. Those not linked to a previous case will be transported to a regional facility for destruction. Edmonds police does not sell or retain any weapons for department use.

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett will evaluate the outcome of the event to determine if or when future exchanges will occur.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff for putting on such a well-organized event that furthered our community engagement,” Bennett said. “Safely removing over 70 unwanted weapons from our community means that criminals won’t have access to them, and potential tragedies may be avoided.”

Mayor Mike Nelson added: “I greatly appreciate everyone’s effort in supporting firearm safety and gun violence prevention.”