Edmonds police to host Guns for Gift Cards exchange July 22

The Edmonds Police Department will be hosting its first Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, July 22 at the Edmonds Public Works building, 21100 block of 72nd Ave. W., Edmonds.

Residents of Edmonds and Snohomish County will be able to submit eligible firearms in exchange for pre-paid Amazon gift cards. This event will take place from 9-10 a.m. for Edmonds residents only and 10 a.m.-noon for all Snohomish County residents.

Community members attending the event must leave all firearms unloaded, with the safety on and secured in the trunk, or in a locked area of a truck bed. Officers at the event will open the trunk or locked area with the owner’s permission and remove the firearms. A maximum of two firearms of any type will be exchanged for gift cards.

Participants must provide proof of residency in Edmonds or Snohomish County to be eligible to receive a gift card in exchange for a firearm.

“Helping prevent potential gun-related incidents or violence by disposing of unwanted guns is one way to continue to ensure the highest level of public safety for our community,” said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett.

“We know gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens and unfortunately most people do not keep their firearms locked up,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Every firearm off the street is one less available that could be used to harm a loved one.”

For additional details, visit the Gift Cards for Guns frequently asked questions page.