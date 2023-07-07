Edmonds Summer Concert Series returns July 9

The popular free Summer Concerts in the Park is back, with free music each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park starting July 9 and running until Aug. 27.

The 2023 series begins Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m. in the City Park Pavilion (600 3rd Ave. S.) with Boulder, Colorado, acoustic quartet Sturtz. The band’s unique sound falls at the intersection of folk and soul. National Public Radio’s All Songs Considered described the band as, “a reassuring breath of fresh air that pulls me back to simpler times.” Sturtz released their debut album in 2021. They have opened for groups like The Eli Young Band, Trout Steak Revival, Lillie Mae and Smooth Hound Smith.

The first week of Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts (5th Avenue South and Maple Street) kicks off Tuesday, July 11 with singer/songwriter James Coats, and then on Thursday, July 13 with McPage and Powell Duo. Both concerts are from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

James Coats hails from Sumner and is a frequent performer in clubs around Seattle and Tacoma. His influences are ’60s pop icons like the Beatles and Beach Boys as well as folk/rock revolutionaries like Bob Dylan and Tom Petty.

Mary McPage and Jevon Powell have been making music together since 2003. Sometimes acoustic, sometimes electric, sometimes both, their original compositions fuse Roots & Blues with Pop sensibilities. Their cover songs have been deconstructed, reassembled and remade entirely their own. The duo was awarded this year with a Blues Society Best of the Blues Award for Best Solo/Duo.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission, with sponsorship support from Lynnwood Honda, Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura and the Hazel Miller Foundation. You can view the complete schedule of concerts here.