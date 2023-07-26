Edmonds-Woodway’s Nalu Akiona twice a winner in Summer Smash tennis tournament

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Nalu Akiona brought home two top finishes in the eighth Annual Snohomish Summer Smash high school tennis tournament at Snohomish High School.

One of the largest junior tennis tournaments in the state, the competition included 185 players who traveled from as far south as Seattle and as far north as Bellingham.

Akiona, who will be a sophomore at EWHS this fall, grabbed the Boys Gold Doubles title along with Cole Balen of Archbishop Murphy, and then followed that up with the Mixed Doubles Gold title with MK Fuller from Holy Names.

Shorewood High School was also well represented, with Rylie Gettmann taking the Girls Gold Singles title, Mari Brittle winning the Girls Silver Singles, and the team of Eli Sheffield and Riley Boyd taking home the Boys Silver Doubles crown.

Sponsored this year by Gaffney Construction, the Summer Smash was started in 2015 as an alternative for high school players who wanted to take part in competitive tennis but not play in USTA tournaments. Participation in the four-day event has grown exponentially since the pandemic, with this year’s turnout nearly triple the total from 2019.

Players interested in learning more about the tournament can go to snohomishsummersmash.com.