Expect overnight lane reductions on southbound I-5 July 5-7 for light rail construction

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the HOV lane of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and State Route 104 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday, July 5, through the morning of Friday, July 7.
The closures are part of the ongoing on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension construction.
