Fireworks may be cause of Edmonds fire

Trees outside an Edmonds home at 8th Avenue and Walnut Street caught fire Tuesday night, and it’s possible that fireworks could be to blame.

South County Fire spokesperson Shawneri Guzman said that crews were called to the home at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday. While no one was at home, the homeowners “did get camera footage of fireworks possibly thrown from a vehicle,” she said.

There were no injuries, she added.

Firefighters got the blaze under control before flames reached the house, Guzman said. The fire marshal has been asked to investigate the incident.