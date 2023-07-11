First Financial NW Bank’s Edmonds branch to host shredding event July 15

The Edmonds branch of First Financial Northwest Bank is hosting a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
The shredding event is open to the public and free. Community members are encouraged to bring their documents and safely shred and dispose of them.
The Edmonds branch is located at 184 Sunset Ave. S.
