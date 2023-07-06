How Edmonds Chamber supports Edmonds topic of July 13 Civic Roundtable meeting

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable will welcome Ryan Crowther, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, as the presenter for its Wednesday, July 13 meeting.

Come learn about the chamber, which serves more than 440 business and professional leaders that promotes the economic vitality of Edmonds.

The meeting will run from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Click here to register. To attend online, request a Zoom link via email at margaret.mesaros@gmail.com.

For more information or to join ECR, visit our website at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.