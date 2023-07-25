Jim Traner dies at 76: Vietnam veteran played key role in creating Edmonds Veterans Plaza

Jim Traner, an Edmonds community leader known for his contributions working on behalf of local veterans, died Saturday, July 22. He was 76 years old.

Traner suffered a sudden heart attack while out fishing, according to a social media post by Edmonds VFW Post 8870.

A Vietnam combat veteran, Traner was a past commander both of VFW Post 8870 and VFW District 2. In addition, he was a quartermaster, judge advocate and officer of the day for the post.

Traner was also a longtime member of Edmonds American Legion Post 66, holding several leadership positions and serving as the post’s financial officer for the past few years.

“His contributions were instrumental on our successful participation in many veteran-oriented community events,” said Dan Mullene, Post 66 commander.

Two fellow Edmonds Vietnam veterans who worked closely with Traner — Ron Clyborne and Michael Reagan — said that in addition to Traner’s efforts on behalf of the VFW, he played an instrumental role in developing the Edmonds Veterans Plaza, which is located outside the downtown Public Safety Complex.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Memorial Day 2017, Clyborne noted that it was Traner who came up with idea for the Edmonds Veterans Plaza after realizing that Edmonds was the largest city in Snohomish County without a dedicated place to honor men and women who served.

Clyborne called Traner “an outstanding American veteran and Edmonds community member who leaves behind a meaningful legacy. He will be missed!”

Reagan said that “Jim was probably one of the best people that ever lived in this town as far as I’m concerned, adding: “What he did for people who called was respond. He didn’t ask why. He didn’t hestitate. He just did.”

It was fitting that Traner died while fishing, Reagan said, because it was “his favorite thing.” The day before Traner died, he posted a photo of his boat on Facebook, calling it “The View from the Office today.”

“I had a great deal of affection for that guy and I’m going to miss him,” Reagan said.

Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling described Traner as “a quiet, noisy leader. By that, I mean if he decided to become involved in something, you knew it would turn into something special.”

Earling, who was mayor during the time that the Veterans Plaza was envisioned and built, said Traner worked collaboratively “to put together a project that really would have an everlasting impact. It was done with taste, with quality and reflective of the importance of the veterans community,” he said.

Traner received a bachelor of arts in business administration degree with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Washington. A certified public accountant, he started Edmonds-based Traner Smith Certified Public Accountants in partnership with Ken Smith in 1994.

In addition to his work with veterans’ organizations, Traner was active in two Edmonds Rotary clubs. According to Mike Denton, Traner was originally a member of what was then known as the “Noon Club” (now the Rotary Club of Edmonds). Traner and Denton were among the charter members of a second Edmonds Rotary Club — Edmonds Daybreakers — which launched in 1996.

“Being our resident CPA, Jim was our treasurer for many of the past 27 years,” Denton said. “His role in Rotary was very much keeping us all on course financially and organizationally.” At the time of his passing, Denton said, Traner was still providing backup bookkeeping help for the Daybreakers club.

“I recently described Jim as a man who was never a casual member of any organization,” Denton continued. “If he was in, he was heavily involved and he has been heavily involved in several local groups, not to mention Traner and Smith, CPAs. He always had something to say about any issues and it was worth hearing.”

Stan Dickison, who served as Rotary District 5030 Governor during the first year of the Edmonds Daybreakers club, noted that Traner was District Treasurer at the time, “and kept me on the straight and narrow. He was a good friend.”

Plans are pending regarding a service, and we will post those when they become available.

— By Teresa Wippel