July 29 last day of ‘Sketching Cascadia’ show at Graphite

This Saturday, July 29 is the last day of “Sketching Cascadia” in the gallery at Graphite.

The exhibit — open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday — showcases more than 100 sketches from 20 local urban sketchers, the largest one to date in the Seattle metro area. The artworks feature landmarks, architecture and natural landscapes of Seattle, Portland and even Vancouver, B.C., which were drawn from direct observations.

You can learn more about the exhibit here.

Graphite is located at 202 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.