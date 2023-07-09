Latino Educational Training Institute to host Latino Expo July 29

In collaboration with local businesses and nonprofit organizations, the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) will host a public celebration of Latino community and diversity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Triton Field on the Edmonds College campus.

Over 80 local businesses are collaborating to present the free event, which includes Latin food plus games and raffle prizes. Additionally the expo, co-sponsored by Edmonds College, will feature educational resource booths, a kids area and live music.

LETI is a non-profit organization dedicated to the training and education of Latino youth in Snohomish and Skagit County. Their goal in holding the annual event is to raise awareness and celebrate diversity within the Latino community while promoting access to resources and information. LETI also hopes to strengthen ties between the Latino community and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at Triton Field, located at 19828 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.