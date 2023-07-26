Letter to the editor: Back to basics — parking spaces and stop signs

Editor:

Walking up Main from the fountain today, I counted four cars straddling the parking spot markers – and that was just on the north side of the street. Unless you feel that Edmonds has too many parking spots and are doing your best to correct the situation, this reveals a sort of carelessness and disregard for others that seem to indicate that some people must be pretty lonely, being the only persons on the street. Could the city extend those short markings in to the sidewalk, in order to help drivers with seemingly limited vision?

Later on my walk, at the top of 7th, waiting to cross Main, three cars came up 7th and turned right without stopping. They did slow down, which was nice of them, but stop, oddly, means… stop.

Similarly, coming back down Main, while waiting to cross 5th, I counted five cars that rolled through the south-side stop sign. Could the city please at least put some flashing lights on those stop signs – or install traffic cameras? Given the number of people walking across the street at the fountain, the situation is dangerous. Or just eliminate pedestrians and let the rolling-stop folks fight it out.

We have more and more traffic in Edmonds, with less and less parking. Can Council look at these basic quality-of-life issues between those important sessions of planning how to spend vast sums on vanity projects and multi-million dollar feasibility studies?

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds