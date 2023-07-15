Letter to the editor: Drive with caution on 7th near Civic Playfield

Editor:
Edmonds has a new and exciting new playground at Civic Field. It’s so great to see all sorts of people, young and old, enjoying the new facilities.
However, it is even more important that drivers use caution when driving on 7th; the police station on 6th seems to slow that traffic. More police surveillance at the right location and time is needed. The current location near 7th and Main doesn’t seem to work.
Gerry Tays
Edmonds
