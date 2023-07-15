Letter to the editor: Ebb Tide — thousands of legal hours and counting

Editor:
The State Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments concerning an access easement dispute on Wednesday, July 19. Owners of the Edmonds Ebb Tide disagree with the City of Edmonds’ assertion that the purpose of a 1983 access easement is to allow for a pile-supported walkway that is usable year-round.
The city says it has envisioned a continuous waterfront walkway since the 1960s. The 154-foot-long desired walkway has been branded the “Missing Link” by city officials.
If this was envisioned in the 1960s, why didn’t the city negotiate an access easement in 1983 that was crystal clear as to what the city’s rights were? Why have Edmonds taxpayers been made to pay for roughly 4,000 city attorney legal hours since the city decided to argue this is a justiciable controversy?
Edmonds City Council is the branch of the city government with the authority to approve litigation efforts. Should that approval be a one-time event? Does the Ebb Tide access easement matter inform us that the city council should be required to approve the continuance of litigation efforts at certain milestones?
For example: Would it be wise for the city council to reapprove litigation efforts after each 500 hours billed by the Edmonds city attorney?
I hope the city council considers this. Could those thousands of legal hours have been used better elsewhere?
Ken Reidy
Edmonds
Yes to all that Ken said. Even if raised on piers the easement is for 10 ft. The design shown earlier has a walkway of 4ft and to 2 side horizontal ledges raised above the 48-inch walkway. Two wheelchairs or two strollers cannot pass. Would that mean some sort of one-way traffic for wheelchairs and strollers or a new design?
There’s got to be a better and far less costly way to build a pathway that completes the “link” in front of Ebb Tide. The walk across the beach easement is already feasible at most tides, and is only blocked at high tide. It seems crazy to contemplate a bridge on piers just for the convenience of beach walkers at high tide. Has the City considered neighborly alternatives? Is the mega million dollar bridge just a bullying tactic to try to force a settlement? Who knows, the powers that be are pursuing this to the end, right or wrong.
All the taxes spent on legal fees to sue our neighbors could have paid for a lot of sidewalks in the neighborhoods.
