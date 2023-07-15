Letter to the editor: Ebb Tide — thousands of legal hours and counting

Editor:

The State Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments concerning an access easement dispute on Wednesday, July 19. Owners of the Edmonds Ebb Tide disagree with the City of Edmonds’ assertion that the purpose of a 1983 access easement is to allow for a pile-supported walkway that is usable year-round.

The city says it has envisioned a continuous waterfront walkway since the 1960s. The 154-foot-long desired walkway has been branded the “Missing Link” by city officials.

If this was envisioned in the 1960s, why didn’t the city negotiate an access easement in 1983 that was crystal clear as to what the city’s rights were? Why have Edmonds taxpayers been made to pay for roughly 4,000 city attorney legal hours since the city decided to argue this is a justiciable controversy?

Edmonds City Council is the branch of the city government with the authority to approve litigation efforts. Should that approval be a one-time event? Does the Ebb Tide access easement matter inform us that the city council should be required to approve the continuance of litigation efforts at certain milestones?

For example: Would it be wise for the city council to reapprove litigation efforts after each 500 hours billed by the Edmonds city attorney?

I hope the city council considers this. Could those thousands of legal hours have been used better elsewhere?

Ken Reidy

Edmonds