Letter to the editor: Elections for water and sewer districts are important too

Editor:

Elections for the three commissioners of the Olympic View Water and Sewer District are usually not very exciting. There has not been a primary election since 2011, when gas was $3.80/gallon and the Seahawks were preparing to defend their NFC West Division title. There is a history of commissioners serving for a very long time. Ms. Petso, incumbent, has served for 28 years and is up for election in 2025. Mr. Elsasser, incumbant, has served for 31 years and is up for election in 2027. Ms. Weeks, retired, served for 26 years. Do you see the pattern?

When the voters pamphlet hits your mailbox, read it through to the end. Find the three primary election candidates: Sarah (Elsasser) King, Maralyn Chase and Judith Gladstone. Evaluate their qualifications to be an effective commissioner and cast your vote. This infrastructure is not glamorous, but it’s very important in an area that is planning for growth. Cast your vote in the primary election for Position 3 Commissioner.

Theresa Hollis

Edmonds