Letter to the editor: Endorsing Patrick Moriarty for Snohomish County Superior Court Judge

I am writing to endorse Patrick Moriarty for judge.

Pat Moriarty has all the qualities one wants in a judge – compassion, intellect, integrity, patience and good humor. In my experience, the latter is especially important. Judges must preside over hearings where the stakes can be very high, and the emotions rise in direct proportion. Pat is especially well equipped to handle those cases because he is so experienced and good natured. I’ve seen him handle these situations by giving everyone the opportunity to present their side and then giving them a reasoned decision. Obviously, one side must lose, but they feel like they have had their say when they come to Judge Moriarty’s courtroom.

Judge Moriarty’s courtroom experience and life experience make him the standout candidate in this race.

I cannot recommend Judge Moriarty more highly.

Kirk C. Davis

Seattle