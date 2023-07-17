Letter to the editor: Give us sidewalks

Editor:
I listen to our elected officials try to justify buying the Burlington complex almost daily. I live on 236th Street Southwest. This will supposedly improve our neighborhoods and quality of life. No thank you.
We NEED sidewalks. That will improve our way of life.
Give us a place to teach a child to ride a bike. Give us a safe way to walk to our public or school bus stops. Give us a buffer between our bodies and the passing traffic.
Thank you.
Louis P. Dyjak Sr.
Edmonds
I agree sidewalks and street lights before a extra 37 million dollar land purchase for a yet undefined purpose wasting more of our tax dollars. Grand plans take much needed resources from just doing the basic things. Sometimes I wonder if our city leaders aren’t high on mushrooms all the time, because it seems they live in fantasy land.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.