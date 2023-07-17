Letter to the editor: Give us sidewalks

Editor:

I listen to our elected officials try to justify buying the Burlington complex almost daily. I live on 236th Street Southwest. This will supposedly improve our neighborhoods and quality of life. No thank you.

We NEED sidewalks. That will improve our way of life.

Give us a place to teach a child to ride a bike. Give us a safe way to walk to our public or school bus stops. Give us a buffer between our bodies and the passing traffic.

Thank you.

Louis P. Dyjak Sr.

Edmonds