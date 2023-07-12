Letter to the editor: Our best choice for mayor

Editor:

It has been my good fortune to know Mike Rosen for many years. Of the four candidates for mayor, three of whom I have worked with directly, Mike Rosen has the best leadership skills.

Mike Rosen has been endorsed or supported by five previous mayors of Edmonds, current city councilmembers, Port commissioners and former city council members many of whom have worked with Diane Buckshnis and with Mike Nelson. And they know that Mike Rosen is our best choice.

I have heard several things about Mike Rosen that just aren’t true. One is that he is a Republican. The Mayor of Edmonds is a non-partisan position. There is nothing partisan about having quality public safety, public works, safe and clean housing for all income levels and parks with equal access to all our citizens. Do not falsely label him a Republican or a Democrat.

The second falsehood is that Rosen wants to develop the marsh and put affordable housing there. That’s just not credible. He produced wildlife documentaries during his career and supports the city’s current zoning of the marsh as open space. If you are spreading this falsehood, please stop.

Falsehoods and inuendo are terrible things. Honest communication should be the order of the day. Mike Rosen has quality leadership skills, proven management skills, and impressive communication skills. Please vote for Mike Rosen.

Tom Mesaros

Edmonds

Former City Councilmember 2014-2019