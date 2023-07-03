Letter to the editor: Sidewalks won’t be a priority, so let’s aim for pedestrian safety gear

Editor:

There are cruel facts of life that sooner or later Edmonds residents must confront. Some examples include the fact that Santa Claus doesn’t exist, that the tooth fairy is a myth, and that Edmonds will never construct sidewalks in most neighborhoods.

Constructing sidewalks does not generate much attention, nor is it a resume enhancer in most jurisdictions. As a result, sidewalks are not a priority as are other more high-profile development projects.

With the recent legislation mandating increased residential density, with the resulting increased traffic, walking in most Edmonds neighborhoods will become even more dangerous.

The city should stop providing false hope to residents that sidewalks will be constructed in most Edmonds neighborhoods and implement a program to actually make walking safer for pedestrians.

The city should institute a purchasing program to sell residents safety gear such as reflective shirts, vests, sweatshirts and flashing arm bands and lights. Those products could be sold at cost to residents with a small additional fee to cover program expenses.

This would be a simple program to implement. No extensive city studies, expensive outside consultants, equity studies or permitting issues would be necessary.

Edmonds as well as other government agencies provide free items to incentivize favored causes. Some examples are free water-restricting devices and free locks for firearms. Pedestrian safety is an important issue for Edmonds residents, and in reality, this is the best Edmonds can do to improve pedestrian safety throughout the city at present and in the future.

Eric Soll

Edmonds