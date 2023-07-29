Letter to the editor: Still collecting golf clubs for veterans

Editor:
To our Edmonds golfers who have been very generous donating to veterans: We are still collecting used clubs at Reliable Floor Coverings, 542 Main St., Edmonds.
The veterans thank you.
Bill Moore
Edmonds
