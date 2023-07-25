Letter to the editor: Watch the debates before voting for mayor

Editor:

There are so many rumors and implications swirling around regarding the Edmonds mayoral primary. I decided to watch the Mayoral candidates debate held in July, now streaming on YouTube. I am so glad I did! I urge voters to take some time to watch the debate before casting their vote. Decide for yourself, not what others tell you. Money, advertising, and yard signs should not usurp public service experience, knowledge of the issues, and leadership. Edmonds deserves informed, not influenced voters.

Robyn Ingham

Edmonds

Editor’s note: Here is the link to the debate video.