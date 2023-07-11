Letter to the editor: Who do I want for mayor?

Editor:

Newly retired from owning a business in Edmonds for 38 years, I feel selfish writing about what I want, but darn it, I care deeply about the town I also grew up in.

I met mayoral candidate Mike Rosen during COVID when downtown merchants were extremely divided over Walkable Main Street. We called upon his mediation skills to lead us through a time we didn’t feel heard by each other, or city government. He conducted interviews and fielded a survey. He then facilitated a discussion over Zoom resulting in each of us feeling heard by each other. When finished, he refused payment, saying “I was honored to be a part of your process.”

Rosen is approachable, he listens AND more importantly, he hears. He’s a team builder. He knows how to create a collective vision to protect what we love while addressing the many challenges we face. He is inclusive of ALL Edmonds. Residents will always bring many perspectives, but with Mike Rosen as mayor we will work through them together, with honesty and respect.

He may be the newest to Edmonds politics, but he is easily the most qualified. He’s managed multi-million dollar budgets and supervised hundreds of workers. Fortune 500 companies and government agencies all over our country trust him, and five previous Edmonds mayors back him as do several regional mayors. How refreshing it would be for Edmonds government to operate with competency, trust and openness, and work to serve us, the people, for generations.

Jenny Murphy

Former owner, Sound Styles

Edmonds