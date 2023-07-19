Life’s a beach for these Edmonds sand sculptors

“Out to Sea” won first place in the adult category.
“Body Builder Barbie” took second in the adult category.

The extreme low tide gave the contestants more wiggle room to create their artwork during the 2023 sand sculpture contest at Olympic Beach next to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tuesday. Scores of people crafted their masterpieces with their buckets, shovels and bare hands.

Some parents said that they were grateful that this year’s sand sculpture contest was located near the Waterfront Center, which offered accessible public restrooms and shade for families waiting for the judges to announce the winners.

The judges include KING-5 journalist Madison Wade, Edmonds Waterfront Center Board President Karen Barnes and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris, who announced the following winners at 2 p.m.

Sand Sculpture Bucket Award Winners

Children

First place: Big Rock Castle & Seashell Mountain by Team Anderson Wolf Pack from Edmonds

“Mom’s Day Out” took second place in the childrens category.

Second place: Mom’s Day Out by Team Weebs from Everett

Third place: Ferry by Team Cats from Seattle

Day Camp/Organization

“Sea Turtle Resort” tied for first in the Day Camp/Organization category.

A tie: Sea Turtle Resort by Team Sea Turtles from Edmonds; and

Grand Canyon Resort by Team Dolphins from Edmonds

Adult

First place: Out To Sea by Team Glen Street Crew from Edmonds/Whidbey/Seattle

Second place: Body Builder Barbie by Team Barbie Girls from Shoreline/Edmonds

“Osprey Castle” took third place in the adult category.

Third place: Osprey Castle by Team Kansas from Wichita

Family

“Dragon” earned first place.

First place: Dragon by Team Klos Kool Guys from Kenmore

“Harry the HIppo” took second place.

Second place: Harry Hippo by Team Power Builders from Lynnwood

“Rosie the Mermaid” took third place.

Third place: Rosie the Mermaid by Team Marzano Mermaids from Edmonds

Other sculptures:

Also, Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson shared this video of the event.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng

