Life’s a beach for these Edmonds sand sculptors

The extreme low tide gave the contestants more wiggle room to create their artwork during the 2023 sand sculpture contest at Olympic Beach next to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tuesday. Scores of people crafted their masterpieces with their buckets, shovels and bare hands.
Some parents said that they were grateful that this year’s sand sculpture contest was located near the Waterfront Center, which offered accessible public restrooms and shade for families waiting for the judges to announce the winners.
The judges include KING-5 journalist Madison Wade, Edmonds Waterfront Center Board President Karen Barnes and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris, who announced the following winners at 2 p.m.
Sand Sculpture Bucket Award Winners
Children
First place: Big Rock Castle & Seashell Mountain by Team Anderson Wolf Pack from Edmonds
Second place: Mom’s Day Out by Team Weebs from Everett
Third place: Ferry by Team Cats from Seattle
Day Camp/Organization
A tie: Sea Turtle Resort by Team Sea Turtles from Edmonds; and
Grand Canyon Resort by Team Dolphins from Edmonds
Adult
First place: Out To Sea by Team Glen Street Crew from Edmonds/Whidbey/Seattle
Second place: Body Builder Barbie by Team Barbie Girls from Shoreline/Edmonds
Third place: Osprey Castle by Team Kansas from Wichita
Family
First place: Dragon by Team Klos Kool Guys from Kenmore
Second place: Harry Hippo by Team Power Builders from Lynnwood
Third place: Rosie the Mermaid by Team Marzano Mermaids from Edmonds
Other sculptures:
Also, Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson shared this video of the event.
— Story and photos by Nick Ng
Awesome event and thanks for sponsoring it EWC.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.