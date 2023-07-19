Life’s a beach for these Edmonds sand sculptors

The extreme low tide gave the contestants more wiggle room to create their artwork during the 2023 sand sculpture contest at Olympic Beach next to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Tuesday. Scores of people crafted their masterpieces with their buckets, shovels and bare hands.

Some parents said that they were grateful that this year’s sand sculpture contest was located near the Waterfront Center, which offered accessible public restrooms and shade for families waiting for the judges to announce the winners.

The judges include KING-5 journalist Madison Wade, Edmonds Waterfront Center Board President Karen Barnes and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris, who announced the following winners at 2 p.m.

Sand Sculpture Bucket Award Winners

Children

First place: Big Rock Castle & Seashell Mountain by Team Anderson Wolf Pack from Edmonds

Second place: Mom’s Day Out by Team Weebs from Everett

Third place: Ferry by Team Cats from Seattle

Day Camp/Organization

A tie: Sea Turtle Resort by Team Sea Turtles from Edmonds; and

Grand Canyon Resort by Team Dolphins from Edmonds

Adult

First place: Out To Sea by Team Glen Street Crew from Edmonds/Whidbey/Seattle

Second place: Body Builder Barbie by Team Barbie Girls from Shoreline/Edmonds

Third place: Osprey Castle by Team Kansas from Wichita

Family

First place: Dragon by Team Klos Kool Guys from Kenmore

Second place: Harry Hippo by Team Power Builders from Lynnwood

Third place: Rosie the Mermaid by Team Marzano Mermaids from Edmonds

Other sculptures:

Also, Waterfront Center President and CEO Daniel Johnson shared this video of the event.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng