Local runners turn out to Beat Brackett

Organized by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the two races provide the opportunity for everyone to get an early start on the day and build up an appetite for traditional Fourth of July fare – burgers, hot dogs, apple pieand ice cream. While the Baby Brackett is designed as a fun run with no time clock to push you, the Beat Brackett 5K is another story entirely. Here runners compete against Edmonds founder George Brackett (portrayed by local runner Brian Hanchett). All who turn in a better time receive a commemorative wrist band and earn bragging rights.