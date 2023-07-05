Local runners turn out to Beat Brackett

Posted: July 4, 2023 2
Race volunteers receive safety instructions from Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine
Race volunteer Vivian Olson helps runners sign in.
Volunteer Sid Cohen
Many runners turned out in holiday style.
The first Baby Brackett runners hit the course.
The first Baby Brackett finishers cross the line.
Cheerleaders provided a festive welcome as runners approach the finish line.
Paulos Yohannes, #267, was first off the line in the 5K Beat Brackett.
Tana Axtel waves to the camera as she and her mom, Sue Stipe, head out on the race course.
First across the line was Lucas Lacambra.
Scott Knackstedt finished in second place.
Third place went to Logan Bury.
Erin Zackey put on a strong finish.
It’s a photo finish between George Brackett and Aliah Karl.
Brackett remained at the finish line, greeting runners with high-fives as they completed the course.
All who beat Brackett showed their commemorative red wristbands as they gathered for a group photo.

Organized by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the two races provide the opportunity for everyone to get an early start on the day and build up an appetite for traditional Fourth of July fare – burgers, hot dogs, apple pieand ice cream.  While the Baby Brackett is designed as a fun run with no time clock to push you, the Beat Brackett 5K is another story entirely. Here runners compete against Edmonds founder George Brackett (portrayed by local runner Brian Hanchett). All who turn in a better time receive a commemorative wrist band and earn bragging rights.

First across the line was Lucas Lacambra with a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds.  He was followed by Scott Knackstedt and Logan Bury in second and third places respectively. George Brackett was the 40th runner across the line, completing the race in 22:46. Official timekeeper was Racewire, and you can view all the results of this year’s Beat Brackett Run at Racewire’s website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

