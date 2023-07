Marina breakwater cleaning set for July 18-19 at Port of Edmonds

The Port of Edmonds and South County Fire will be cleaning the marina breakwater on July 18 and 19.

Marine16, the fire/rescue boat based at the Edmonds Marina, will apply streams of water to wash away the bird droppings built up on the breakwater. If left unchecked during hot summer months, these droppings generate an overwhelming odor at the waterfront and marina.

For South County Fire, the cleaning also serves as a training opportunity for firefighters to practice skills such as applying water streams from a moving vessel in a confined area.

The Port of Edmonds consulted with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to avoid impacts on wildlife. The breakwater cleaning dates fall outside the shorebird nesting season and a USDA representative will visually survey the breakwater prior to the start of work. Marine16 will apply only water pumped directly from the bay.

The marina will be open during the breakwater cleaning. Boaters are asked to use extra caution, give Marine16 space to operate and pass with no wake.