Mayor proposes Greenway Loop through Edmonds

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson on Tuesday announced a proposal for a new citywide looped path — the Edmonds Greenway Loop.

Planning for the path is underway, the mayor said, and the public is invited to tour part of the trail on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3-6 p.m.starting at Westgate Elementary.



“Our streets need to be designed to protect our most vulnerable users, not just cars,” Nelson said. “This multi-use trail network will connect schools and parks throughout Edmonds. It will allow children and adults to walk and bike safely to all of our parks and schools throughout our city.”

As proposed, the Edmonds Greenway Loop would be a nearly 20-mile path to connect schools, parks and open spaces in and around Edmonds. According to a city press release, “the Loop will offer scenic routes through parks, the waterfront, and nature areas providing an enjoyable and beautiful experience for users.”

Edmonds Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin said the Edmonds Greenway Loop is a design concept “that will require a significant amount of funding.” The project will require Edmonds City Council approval to incorporate it into the city’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and funding “is anticipated to come from multiple funding sources,” McLaughlin said.

“The route is nearly 20 miles, and we are planning to design and implement in phases,” she added. The southern portion of the project will be prioritized first, including 220th Street Southwest, which is the focus on the planned walk on Aug. 13.

Emphasis for the design will focus on accessibility for all ages and abilities, the city press release said. “Users can enjoy the path in a variety of ways — walking, jogging, biking, rolling or simply strolling.”

As proposed, “the Greenway Loop will be separated from traffic and motorized vehicles with a landscaped buffer to enhance safety while encouraging active forms of mobility,” the press release said. “This aligns with the city’s climate goals to reduce carbon emissions (by driving less for daily needs), to improve air quality, to improve public health and to help achieve a high quality of life for all Edmonds residents.”

Residents are invited to meet at Westgate Elementary Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. to walk approximately 1.5 to 2 miles. Attendees will learn about and be able to share safety concerns along the route. There will also be a neighborhood chalk art event happening on 96th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest. Visit Edmonds Greenway Loop for more information.