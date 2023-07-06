Meet the new business: Sam Souza Painting

Business name: Sam Souza Painting

Products and/or services: We offer painting, drywall repair, woodwork and trim refinishing, and assistance with small handyman tasks.

How long in business: 1.5 years. We started as a handyman business and one month ago changed the business to focus on painting and drywall repair.

Your history in the area: We are proud Edmonds residents who have lived here for four years. We love our city and started the business as a way to give back to the community that we live in and love.

Unique/interesting features about the business: Sam Souza Painting offers quality services to help folks in our community improve their homes at an affordable price. We are friendly, professional and will help with jobs big and small.

