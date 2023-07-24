Molly Moon’s breaks the ice as first business to open at Main Street Commons

It was a hot, sunny, ice cream kind of Edmonds Sunday afternoon as Molly Moon’s ice creamery opened its doors at 7th Avenue South and Main Street, receiving a warm – and busy – reception by Edmonds ice cream lovers of all ages.

The aroma of baking waffle cones filled the street and drew crowds to the counter of the store, the first to officially open for business in the new Edmonds Main Street Commons complex.

Construction fencing is still up as crews complete the rest of the Commons – but that did nothing to deter a brisk business at Molly Moon’s, as counter staff filled cups and cones with their signature ice creams. The business prides itself on its pure, natural ice cream made from locally sourced ingredients. Many of those are obtained by directly partnering with local farmers and producers from jam makers to beekeepers to strawberry farmers to coffee roasters.

“Edmonds is our 10th location,” said owner and founder Molly Moon Neitzel, who dropped in to see how things were going in the new store. “We started in Wallingford 15 years ago, and we’ve grown through our commitment to supporting the communities where we do business.”

According to its website, Molly Moon’s company values include contributing 10% of profits back to the community through support of local food banks, nonprofits and community organizations that promote equity and social justice. The company is committed to renewable energy and sustainability, which even extends to using 100% compostable spoons, straws, containers and lids.

And – judging from Sunday’ reaction – the result is delicious ice cream and happy people.

As Moon says, “Our mission is to make the world better, one scoop at a time.”

The Molly Moon’s Edmonds location is open daily from noon till 11 p.m.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel