Monday morning bomb scare closes area around Hwy 99 medical facility

Edmonds police closed off an area in the 21600 block of Highway 99 early Monday morning as they responded to reports of a possible explosive device.
According to Edmonds Police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, police were dispatched shortly before 8 a.m. in response to a911 call that reported a suspicious device along a fence line near an oxygen tank associated with a medical facility. Upon arriving, police cleared and evacuated a 500-foot perimeter around the suspected device and contacted the Regional Interagency Bomb Squad.
Bomb technicians along with FBI representatives arrived on the scene shortly after 9 a.m. The bomb squad deployed a robot and drone to help identify the device, and quickly determined that it was a small motor that had been placed in a box next to the gas tanks.
As of 10:45 a.m., the response units departed and the area was cleared.
— By Larry Vogel
