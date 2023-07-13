‘Monster closures’ of SR 520 and Montlake Boulevard in Seattle begin Friday night, July 14

The Washington State Department of Transportation advises motorists to brace themselves for “a series of monster closures” both on State Route 520 and Montlake Boulevard.

SR 520 between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill will shut down to motor vehicle traffic for two consecutive weekends. Montlake Boulevard across SR 520 in Seattle will close around the clock for 10 consecutive days.

Unique first weekend SR 520 closure, July 14-17

At 11 p.m. July 14, westbound SR 520 will close and eastbound SR 520 will be reduced to one lane with no exit before the toll. The single eastbound lane will remain open to provide access across Lake Washington while eastbound I-90 is closed for scheduled maintenance. All eastbound travelers will need to pay the SR 520 Bridge Toll or consider an alternate route. Eastbound SR 520 will fully close at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

Both directions of SR 520 will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

Second weekend SR 520 closure, July 21-24

As mentioned before, it’s a busy summer construction season and it means there will be times where work has to stack and its unavoidable.

Both directions of SR 520 will close again from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 24. The SR 520 Trail across the lake will remain open for both weekend closures.

Around-the-clock Montlake Boulevard closure, July 14-24

Both directions of Montlake Boulevard between East Hamlin Street and East Louisa Street will close around the clock from 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 24. All associated SR 520 on- and off-ramps will be closed during this time as well. A path for bicycles and pedestrians on Montlake Boulevard will remain open through the 10-day closure.